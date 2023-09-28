JSO makes arrest after a person was shot to death in the Northside

A suspect was arrested for a murder that was committed in the Northside of Jacksonville.

On Sept. 1 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in 1000 Fields Road.

When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. JSO says the victim was shot in the neck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After JSO further investigated, they identified Gary James Davis, 22 as a potential suspect.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Davis was arrested for Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Shooting or Throwing Deadly Missiles into a Dwelling.

