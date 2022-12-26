JSO: Man is 20s killed in shooting at Chaffee Rd. intersection

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person dead in a shooting at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd.

JSO reports that at around 4:18 p.m. Officers responded to reported shots fired at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd.

When arriving at the scene, JSO claims a man in his 20s was inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

JFRD Personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased due to his injuries.

JSO stated they detained a person of interest at the scene who reportedly called 911 and stated they were involved.

The potential suspect will be interviewed by Homicide Detectives to determine their involvement. Any further information will be released through the PIO.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, but JSO claimed that the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

