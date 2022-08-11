JSO: Man accused of sexual battery, kidnapping arrested

Last month, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at a local hospital to speak with a woman who reported she was a victim of sexual battery.

She told police it happened in the area of Old St. Augustine Road and University Boulevard.

Through investigative efforts, detectives identified 24-year-old Christion Wynn as the suspect and arrested him.

Police also determined Wynn was tied to another case based on surveillance video that allegedly shows Wynn attacking an unidentified woman. Police believe there may have been more victims.

According to police, the surveillance video also shows Wynn driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

