JSO: Man allegedly robbed by 2 suspects in San Marco area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened on Philips Highway.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an injured man in his 20s, who claimed he was robbed by two suspects. The suspects allegedly stole several hundred dollars in cash from the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robbery detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation. The suspects are outstanding, and there isn’t a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

