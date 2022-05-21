JSO: Man arrested for battering customer at a local business

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it has made an arrest after a woman was battered at a BP gas station.

On Monday, May 16, an officer responded to the BP gas station at 3551 University Blvd N. in reference to a battery investigation. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim and on-scene witnesses who said the victim had been attacked by another customer.

An investigation ensued that identified 59-year-old Kevin Troy Williamson as the suspect in question. An arrest warrant was obtained through the State Attorney’s Office, and on Friday, May 20, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for battery.

On Thursday, Action News Jax told you about a woman who was attacked in a BP gas station. The assault was caught on video, which can be viewed below from our newscast.

Action News Jax is working to verify if Williamson is the suspect related to that case. We have reached out to JSO, but they have not yet responded.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

