JSO: Man arrested and charged in January murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested 23-year-old Mervin Flaherty in connection to an unsolved January murder case.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Deer Lake Drive West and Southside Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash. While on scene, officers were notified by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department the victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded and conducted their respective investigations and recently identified Mervin Flaherty as the prime suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Flaherty has been arrested and charged with murder.

