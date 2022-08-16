JSO: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Westside neighborhood

Through investigative efforts, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following a fatal shooting in a Westside neighborhood.

Richard Herman Godwin, 65, was arrested Monday for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to JSO, officers located a deceased woman with a gunshot wound inside of a residence in the 7000 block of 118th Street on Sunday.

The evidence discovered at the scene led detectives to identify Godwin as the suspect.

Godwin is not eligible for bond and is expected to be in court on Sept. 6.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.