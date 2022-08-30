JSO: Man arrested in connection to Westside stabbings

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Monday in connection to stabbings that left one dead and one injured in the 9400 block of 103rd Street.

The stabbing happened on August 13. When officers responded they found one woman dead from an unspecified number of stab wounds and another woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The women have not been identified.

Travis Thompson, 39, was identified as the suspect through investigative efforts and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Thompson was found in South Carolina and was transported to the Pre-trial Detention Facility in Jacksonville.

Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery. He is expected in court on Sept. 20.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.