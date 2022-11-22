JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night.

According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Violent crimes and crime scene detectives responded to the scene and are conducting their investigation. There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories