JSO: Man attacked with hammer in overnight carjacking incident

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was attacked with a hammer in an attempted carjacking incident on Kings Road Sunday night.

According to investigators, at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery with injuries. The investigation at the scene revealed that a suspect carjacked the victim and struck him in the head with a hammer. The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene but didn’t need to be transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was caught by patrol officers a short time later near West 21st Street and Jupiter Street.

Robbery detectives are conducting interviews in this continued investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

