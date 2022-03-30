JSO: Man charged with murder after Jacksonville woman found dead near Sandalwood pond

A man is facing a murder charge in death of a Jacksonville woman whose body was found near a retention pond, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax reported on Sept. 27, 2021 when 27-year-old Teresa Gorczyca was reported missing.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, police said they began an investigation, which led them to a body of water off Alfa Romeo Drive in the Sandalwood area. Gorczyca’s body was found after a search of the area on Sept. 29, 2021.

RELATED: Police identify body found in Sandalwood area as missing 27-year-old woman

RELATED: ‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family, friends remember 27-year-old found dead

JSO Homicide and crime scene units responded to the area and began their respective investigations.

During an investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest: North Samuel Cole Pridgen.

A warrant was obtained for the 28-year-old man on Tuesday.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Pridgen was found in the area of 10000 Beach Boulevard.

After talking with detectives about his involvement in the crime, JSO said he was placed under arrest for Gorczyca’s murder.