JSO: Man dead following stabbing incident in Paxon neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that took place on Edgewood Avenue North.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, officers responded to the location at 5:05 p.m. Sunday and located a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives from the Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and the State Attorney’s Office are at the scene conducting their respective investigations. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is strongly encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Ponte Vedra man helps victims during stabbing incident

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.