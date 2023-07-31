JSO: Man dead, woman seriously injured following New Town shooting

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on West Union Street.

According to detectives, at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the location and found an unidentified man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A woman was also found within the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. JFRD transported her to a local hospital in serious condition.

At this time, JSO detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units and the State Attorney’s Office are at the scene conducting their initial investigation.

JSO said it’s working quickly to identify the victim and is talking with people to identify potential witnesses that may have information about the shooting. Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting and how those involved know each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also submit information online at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

