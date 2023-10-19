JSO: Man dies at hospital following shooting in Woodstock neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Sophia Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area and located a man with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting their investigations at the scene and are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: ‘Every day is hard:’ Nassau County officials & family of blood clot victim bring awareness

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.