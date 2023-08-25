JSO: Man dies at hospital following stabbing in Commonwealth neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday night on South Lane Avenue.

According to detectives, at around 9:30 p.m., officers learned that a man was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance with stab wounds. While at the hospital, he died of his injuries.

At this time, JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are at the scene conducting their respective investigations. Currently, all parties involved are accounted for, and detectives are interviewing these individuals to learn what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

