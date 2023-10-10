JSO: Man dies after shooting inside apartment complex in Argyle Forest neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died following a shooting inside an apartment complex on Argyle Business Loop.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 5:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit, the Crime Scene Unit and the State Attorney’s Office are at the scene conducting their investigation.

At this time, several individuals have been detained and are speaking with law enforcement.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Buresh Blog: Annular Solar Eclipse... 5 Years Since Hurricane Michael... Oct. Night Skies

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.