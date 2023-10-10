JSO: Man expected to be okay after he was shot by woman in East Arlington during domestic dispute

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot during an overnight domestic dispute.

According to detectives, at around 12:49 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Bucks Harbor Drive South and discovered that a man in his 60s had been shot by a woman in her 50s during a domestic dispute inside a home.

The man was treated by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at the scene, but since his injuries were minor, he didn’t need to go to the hospital.

Police said that no one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and no neighbors were involved. The woman was taken into custody.

