JSO: Man expected to survive shooting

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block Teal Street to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene officer’s found a man in his 20′s who had sustained non-life threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital.

JSO violent crimes detectives have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. At this time there are no suspects, however, JSO believes this to be an isolated event

JSO is urging anyone with information to reach out to the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

