JSO: Man found dead in front yard of Moncrief home

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on West 31st Street.

According to detectives, at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, patrol officers responded and located a man in his early 20s laying in the front yard of a home. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on scene conducting an investigation with the help of the State Attorney’s Office. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any potential witnesses or video surveillance that could assist with the investigation.

JSO did confirm that it is working to identify the victim and that Shot Spotter did not pick up the gunshots. The agency is working to find out why.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

