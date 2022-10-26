JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street.

According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crime detectives are at the scene conducting their investigation. At this time, it is unknown what occurred or led up to the shooting. The suspect is unknown and outstanding.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories