JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently unknown and at large. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting their investigations.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

