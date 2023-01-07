JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave.

JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound

JSO claims that the victim was in the area of Dunn Ave. and hearts Rd. when he heard gunshots. The man then realized that he had been shot in the lower extremities.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently unknown and is still outstanding.

JSO asks anyone with information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

