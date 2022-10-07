JSO: Man killed at Northside motel

A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives say they’re interviewing several witnesses to figure out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JFRD: Fire reported at high rise in Jacksonville Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.