JSO: Man killed in reported drive-by shooting in Longbranch area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed in a reported drive-by shooting in the Longbranch area located at Buckman St. and East 30th St.

JSO reported that around 6:00 p.m., Officers responded at the 3900 block of Buckman St. finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

JSO stated that the victim was walking along East 30th Street when a dark-colored Sudan drove past, shooting him.

JFRD transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

There are no current details on a possible suspect.

JSO encourages anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.