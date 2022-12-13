JSO: Man shot airsoft rifle into occupied vehicle, turned firearm on police

The Jacksonville Sheriffs office says a man is facing several felony charges following the city’s 14th officer involved shooting of the year in Murray Hill this Tuesday.

They say it began with officers responding to the man reportedly shooting into an occupied vehicle with his airsoft gun at 10:35 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived on scene, the Sheriffs office says the man was seen with what looked like a firearm; but ended up being an airsoft rifle. They say the man then jumped over a private fence attempting to escape. Some time later he jumped back over the fence before allegedly pointing the airsoft rifle at officers.

JSO says officers opened fire and struck the man several times, but he was able to escape into his home and barricade himself there. After some time, JSO says they convinced the man to come out and transported him to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

JSO says the man is now in stable condition and that they have him in custody.

The state of the man’s mental health is being looked into as a possible cause of his behavior, Sheriff T.K. Waters calling it “a real possibility,” while the sheriff’s office says they’ve dealt with this man on several occasions.

At this time, JSO has not disclosed what those other incidents were, nor have they released the identity of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as information becomes available.

