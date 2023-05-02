JSO: Man shot in ambush outside home in Lackawanna neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man shot outside a Lackawanna home due to an alleged ambush at 2800 Edison Ave. Tuesday evening.

JSO reported that at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2800 Edison Ave. about a person shot.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries after suffering multiple shots to the legs. The victim had to undergo surgery due to the injuries.

After an initial investigation, JSO stated that the victim was sitting in front of a residence when he was ambushed by the suspect.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with a white cloth covering his face. The location of the suspect is currently unknown.

Violent Crime Detectives are on the scene and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to ISOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

