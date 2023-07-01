JSO: Man shot another man in the torso in the Duclay Forest area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in the arm at 5500 Westland Station Road.

When officers arrived they located a male with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

Our initial investigation has revealed that the victim and an adult female suspect know each other. There was a dispute inside of a residence that led to gunfire. There is a suspect in police custody.

Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are on the scene and it’s an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Police say man dead in Jacksonville Heights shooting, looking to the community for help

Read: Jacksonville couple steals minivan, lawn equipment before being caught in Flagler County

Read: BCSO: Man holding female at knifepoint, ‘failed to comply,’ shot, killed by Baker County deputy

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.