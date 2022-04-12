JSO: Man shot at Baymeadows motel

A man in his mid-30′s is recovering from a gunshot wound he received Tuesday morning at a motel in the Baymeadows area.

The shooting happened at the America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victim will be okay.

They said it appears to be an isolated incident, and officers do not believe there is any threat to the community.

They’re looking for two suspects that got away in a white Honda Accord.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories