JSO: Man shot through his car while driving

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported person shot at the 9300 block of 103rd Street.

Reports state that upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his 30′s suffering form a gunshot wound to his torso.

JSO states that the man was shot by an unknown suspect while driving; but that his injuries were non-life threatening.

JSO’s Violent Crimes Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO is asking that if anyone has any other information about this incident, to please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

