JSO: Man shot in chest during alleged robbery of car in Durkeeville neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is in serious condition after he was shot in the chest during an alleged pickup truck robbery on McConihe Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives said that at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area and found a man in his 60s with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

JSO believes the man was shot during a robbery, as his pickup truck was missing from the scene. Detectives are looking for it now.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Remembering Prince Holland: One year since drive-by shooting kills 13-year-old

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.