JSO: Man shot in face and torso by unknown assailant in overnight shooting

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and torso.

According to detectives, at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a local hospital on West 8th Street after hearing that a man showed up with gunshot wounds. upon arrival, they learned the victim was a man, and he suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his face and torso.

The initial investigation determined that an unidentified person transported the victim to the hospital. Due to his injuries, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit have been unable to interview the victim for details.

There is no suspect description, and it is unclear where the shooting occurred at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-650-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

