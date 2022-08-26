JSO: Man shot in foot after multiple shots fired into home

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the hospital and met with a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim is undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. A witness with the victim told police that the incident occurred on Nussbaum Drive.

Officers responded to the location and found multiple shell casings in the roadway in front of a home.

The Violent Crimes Unit was notified and is currently conducting an investigation. After preliminary investigation, detectives believe an unknown vehicle pulled up to a house on the street and shot into it multiple times, striking the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

