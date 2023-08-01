JSO: Man shot in hand during attempted robbery on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting it believes happened at the intersection of Chaffee Road and Beaver Street.

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a local hospital after they got a call about a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they learned a man was shot in the hand.

The victim said he was at the intersection of Chaffee Road and Beaver Street when an unknown suspect approached and attempted to rob him. He was shot in the hand in the process, but the suspect was unable to steal anything before running off.

The victim was unable to provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

