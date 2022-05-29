JSO: Man shot in head in argument with former employer

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot in the head at Eden Street and Potomac Street.

At approximately 11 a.m., officers responded and located a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head. Thankfully, the bullet missed, and the victim only sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a minor wound.

Detectives learned from victim statements that an argument had ensued between the victim and a former employer, resulting in the victim being shot.

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect, who fled, and the Aggravated Battery Unit is following up.

