JSO: Man shot, killed in fight with 2 unknown suspects on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Lane Avenue South early Wednesday.

According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area and located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was in a fight with two other men in a parking lot when he was shot. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Police believe they headed north on Lane Avenue. The relationship between the suspects and the victim is unknown.

Officers are at the scene conducting their investigation. A witness was detained and is being interviewed. JSO found a Vystar ATM and cameras from other businesses, so the police are hopeful it can get footage of the incident.

Due to the investigation, Lane Avenue South is expected to be shut down in both directions for the next hour.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

