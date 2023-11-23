JSO: Man shot and killed at intersection in New Town area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Kings Road and Whitner Street.

According to detectives, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are working with the State Attorney’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation. They spoke with witnesses and are canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

