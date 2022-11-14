JSO: Man shot, killed near Pine St., possible suspect in custody

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine St.

JSO reports that around 2;41 a.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located a man in his 30′s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

JSO reported the shooting took place at a home and “potentially” on a porch.

While on the scene, officers learned of the identity of a potential suspect. Officers responded to the address associated with this individual, and he was located and detained.

The possible suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Charles Richard Butler. The possible suspect in the shooting has been detained and charged with 2nd Degree Murder following the shooting death of the victim.

Police report the shooter and victim knew each other but have not determined how.

