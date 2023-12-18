JSO: Man shot multiple times in Durkeeville neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on West 11th Street.

According to detectives, at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to the area and located a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

JSO said that detectives from the Homicide and Crime Scene units are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video. The 911 caller was also interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

