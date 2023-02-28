JSO: Man shot multiple times in arm in Commonwealth neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the arm on Lane Avenue.

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are not yet sure why the suspect was shot or what led up to the shooting. As a result, there is currently no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

