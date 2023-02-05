JSO: Man shot on Normandy Boulevard

At approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 8900 block of Normandy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in his early thirties who sustained two gunshot wounds.

The first wound was to his low arm. The second wound was to his buttocks. He was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent crimes unit detectives and crime scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation.

JSO reports state that at this time, there is no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

JSO is requesting the assistance of the public. Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500.

The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

