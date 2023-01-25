JSO: Man shot outside AirBnB at party in Arlington neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot outside an an Arlington AirBnB.

According to detectives, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to 8300 Sanlando Ave. and located a man shot in the backyard. He had several gunshot wounds to his torso and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that the man was visiting his friends for a party at the home. The victim was shot by a drive-by shooter in the backyard and the house was struck. However, no one inside was injured.

There is no suspect information at this time, and it is unclear whether the victim was the intended target. However, detectives have surviellence footage of the incident and are canvassing the neighborhood for more cameras. They are also speaking to the people inside the AirBnB when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

