JSO: Man shot, scooter stolen by unknown suspect in Arlington area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was checked into the hospital after being shot on Playa Way.

According to detectives, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to the hospital and the incident area after a witness transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The investigation so far revealed that the victim was riding his scooter when he was approached by a white vehicle. An unknown suspect inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim, hit him once in the lower extremities and took the scooter.

The victim is listed in non-life-threatening condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Witnesses that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

