JSO: Man shot in torso during argument in San Jose apartment parking lot

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the torso during an argument in a San Jose apartment parking lot at the 6500 block of Mission Ct.

JSO reported that at around 2:30 p.m., Officers responded to 6500 Mission Ct. in reports of shots fired.

When arriving, JSO found a man in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

the suspect is currently in custody, described as being in his late teens or early 20s.

The shooting reportedly started due to a dispute that led to gunfire. The relationship between the two individuals is unknown at this time.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect at the scene and apprehended him without custody.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

