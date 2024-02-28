JSO: Man shot by unknown suspect while visiting woman near Southpoint area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot on Bowden Circle East while he was trying to visit a woman.

According to detectives, officers went to check out the area at around 11 p.m. Tuesday after a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulders and back areas. He is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives’ initial investigation revealed that the man was visiting a woman at a home on Bowden Circle East when an unknown man walked up to his car and fired several shots.

Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance video and spoke with witnesses.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home, but they were unable to locate the suspect, and his location is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

