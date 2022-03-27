JSO: Man shot by unknown suspect on Macy Ave.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot early Sunday morning by an unknown assailant.

At approximately 5:03 a.m., a man in his late 20s was brought to a hospital with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound by a citizen who claimed to have found him bleeding in the street.

Law enforcement was called, and the victim told officers that he was shot near 5900 Macy Ave. after a verbal altercation with the suspect that led to a physical fight. During the fight, the victim was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

JSO does not believe the incident is random, but detectives are not yet sure how the victim and suspect know each other. The JSO Violent Crimes Task Force is conducting a further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Police canvass the area after the shooting.

