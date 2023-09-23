JSO: Man shot in upper leg outside Biltmore apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Biltmore area at 5100 Susquehanna St.

According to JSO, at around 3:00 p.m., officials received a text about a person shot.

When arriving at the scene, Officers located a 20-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the upper left leg outside a nearby apartment complex. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspected information at this time. the victim has not been reportedly cooperative with police.

JSO is asking that if anyone has information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

