JSO: Man stabbed in face and head during robbery in Englewood area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed in the face and head during an overnight armed robbery.

According to detectives, at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 4200 Philips Highway and found the victim with injuries to his face and head. The victim is in his 30s and was riding a bicycle when an unknown man approached and robbed him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told police that he is unfamiliar with the area and is here on a work visa. There was initially a language barrier at the scene, but JSO said bilingual officers were able to quickly step in and assist in gathering information.

JSO said that it is still early in the investigation, but detectives from the Robbery Unit and Crime Scene Unit are working through interviews and evidence to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

