JSO: Man suffering life-threatening injuries from shooting on Jason Dr.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot near the 5800 block of Jason Dr.

When arriving at the scene, officers located a man in his mid-30′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his midsection.

JSO reports that an altercation occurred inside of the residence and the victim was shot by an unknown suspect.

Witnesses advised that they heard a vehicle speed away, but no vehicle description has been obtained at this time.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit was notified and is working on the shooting investigation.

JSO is asking if anyone knows any details to say something by calling JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.

