JSO: Man in surgery, woman detained after shooting in East Arlington area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Brookwood Forest Boulevard at Brookwood Club Apartments.

Detectives say that at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are at the scene conducting an investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that multiple neighbors called 911 after the victim began knocking on doors asking for help.

A woman has been detained at the scene for questioning, but detectives said it is unknown what role she played in the shooting. However, it is believed she and the victim were in a relationship and that they lived in the same residence.

JSO is still searching for the precise location of the shooting and are canvasing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

