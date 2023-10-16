JSO: Man undergoing surgery after shooting in Woodland Acres

A man is in the hospital undergoing surgery after he was shot overnight on Jasper Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers responded to the area late Sunday and located a man between 20-30 years old with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are speaking with several individuals about the incident at the Police Memorial Building and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Local church group to return home from Israel after being stranded due to Hamas attacks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.